Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Theresa M. "Tess" JANS
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
JANS - Theresa M. "Tess"
(nee Kotas)
Loved by all, of Depew, after a brief illness, August 16, 2020. Wife of the late Dr. Henry T. Jans; dear mother of Mark (Diane), David, Karen (Joseph) Orlando, Linda (Nelson) Perel, Elizabeth (Michael) Vogl, the late Andrew (Zusanne), and Thomas; loving grandmother of Frankie (Janine), Heather (Anil), Chuck (Nicole), Christopher (Angie), Annabelle, Zack, and Roanne; great-grandmother of Bodhin, Kian, Luca and Greyson; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday October 2, 2021, 12 Noon, at St. Joseph Church, 46 N. Main St., in Holland, NY 14080. Reception immediately to follow at Holland Hotel. All friends and family are invited. Please see Celebration of Life. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial Gathering
Holland Hotel
NY
Oct
2
Memorial Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Joseph Church
46 N. Main St., Holland, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.