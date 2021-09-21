JANS - Theresa M. "Tess"
(nee Kotas)
Loved by all, of Depew, after a brief illness, August 16, 2020. Wife of the late Dr. Henry T. Jans; dear mother of Mark (Diane), David, Karen (Joseph) Orlando, Linda (Nelson) Perel, Elizabeth (Michael) Vogl, the late Andrew (Zusanne), and Thomas; loving grandmother of Frankie (Janine), Heather (Anil), Chuck (Nicole), Christopher (Angie), Annabelle, Zack, and Roanne; great-grandmother of Bodhin, Kian, Luca and Greyson; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday October 2, 2021, 12 Noon, at St. Joseph Church, 46 N. Main St., in Holland, NY 14080. Reception immediately to follow at Holland Hotel. All friends and family are invited. Please see Celebration of Life. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 26, 2021.