KAZMIERCZAK - Theresa M. (nee Cesarz)
Age 96, June 1, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Wife of the late Bernard E.; dear mother of Diane (Michael) Zawadzki and the late James (Laura) Kazmierczak; also survived by six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Josaphat's Church at 9:30 AM. Donations in Theresa's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 825-5205. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.