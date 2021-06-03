KAZMIERCZAK - Theresa M. (nee Cesarz)
Age 96, June 1, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Wife of the late Bernard E.; dear mother of Diane (Michael) Zawadzki and the late James (Laura) Kazmierczak; also survived by six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. Josaphat's Church, 20 Peoria Ave. at William St., Cheektowaga, NY 14206 at 9:30 AM. Donations in Theresa's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.