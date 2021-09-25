Menu
Theresa KUCZMA
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
Kuczma - Theresa
(nee Kalstek)
September 22, 2021, of West Seneca, NY; beloved wife of the late Thomas P.; dear mother of Michelle Kuczma, Thomas J. Kuczma (Chary Robbins), David Kuczma, Melissa (Mark) Ramsey and the late Celeste (late Sam) Abbate; predeceased by four sisters and two brothers; also survived by 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Monday at 9:30 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.) and in St. John XXIII Parish at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Sunday 4:00-7:00 PM. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Share condolences at
www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sep
27
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Sep
27
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
1 Arcade Street, West Seneca, NY
