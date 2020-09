GOODIE - Theresa M.(nee Kociszewska)September 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Goodie; devoted mother of Diane (Howie) Zwelling, Debora (Thomas) Christ and Larry Goodie; loving grandmother of Kari, Michelle, Amy (Matt) and Tara; great-grandmother of Hailey, Allyssa, Sophia, Michael, Mia, and Ellie; dear sister of Stanley (Ellen) Kociszewski and predeceased by nine brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com