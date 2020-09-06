GOODIE - Theresa M.
(nee Kociszewska)
September 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Goodie; devoted mother of Diane (Howie) Zwelling, Debora (Thomas) Christ and Larry Goodie; loving grandmother of Kari, Michelle, Amy (Matt) and Tara; great-grandmother of Hailey, Allyssa, Sophia, Michael, Mia, and Ellie; dear sister of Stanley (Ellen) Kociszewski and predeceased by nine brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.