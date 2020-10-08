Menu
Theresa M. MILLER
MILLER - Theresa M.
(nee Felski)
October 6, 2020, of Depew, NY, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert Miller; dear mother of Terence W. (Jeannie Kurnik), Lawrence (Doreen) and the late Robert Miller; dear grandmother of Alex (Brittany), Robert, Jacquelyn and Dana; sister of the late William (Anita) and Henry (Tessie) Felski; survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Ave. at Doat St., Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday 4-8 PM. Please be mindful that COVID restrictions apply.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
