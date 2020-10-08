MILLER - Theresa M.

(nee Felski)

October 6, 2020, of Depew, NY, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert Miller; dear mother of Terence W. (Jeannie Kurnik), Lawrence (Doreen) and the late Robert Miller; dear grandmother of Alex (Brittany), Robert, Jacquelyn and Dana; sister of the late William (Anita) and Henry (Tessie) Felski; survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Ave. at Doat St., Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday 4-8 PM. Please be mindful that COVID restrictions apply.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2020.