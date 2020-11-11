NEUMANN - Theresa M.
(nee Nowak)
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Neumann; devoted mother of Charlene A. Krause; cherished grandmother of Michael C., Paul V. and Kenneth J. (Gretchen) Krause; adored great-grandmother of Caesario, Carrina and Briella; loving daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine Nowak; dear sister of the late Arthur (late Joyce) Nowak and the late Marcia (late Frank) Schwed; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Theresa enjoyed Bingo and crocheting and was known for her gardening. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Charity Church, (St. Ambrose Worship Site) 65 Ridgewood Road, South Buffalo, 14220-2223 on Friday morning, at 9:30 o'clock. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Relatives and friends may leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.