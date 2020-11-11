Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theresa M. NEUMANN
NEUMANN - Theresa M.
(nee Nowak)
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Neumann; devoted mother of Charlene A. Krause; cherished grandmother of Michael C., Paul V. and Kenneth J. (Gretchen) Krause; adored great-grandmother of Caesario, Carrina and Briella; loving daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine Nowak; dear sister of the late Arthur (late Joyce) Nowak and the late Marcia (late Frank) Schwed; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Theresa enjoyed Bingo and crocheting and was known for her gardening. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Charity Church, (St. Ambrose Worship Site) 65 Ridgewood Road, South Buffalo, 14220-2223 on Friday morning, at 9:30 o'clock. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Relatives and friends may leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.