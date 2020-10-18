Menu
Theresa M. "Peg" WHINIHAN
WHINIHAN - Theresa M. "Peg" (nee Schott)
October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul K. Whinihan; devoted mother of MaryJo (Eric) Schultz, Julie (Edward) D'Arata of Marietta, GA, Katherine (Richard) Meyers, Peter Whinihan of Winter Haven, FL, and the late Joseph of Titusville, FL; loving grandmother of seven and nine great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Arthur, Richard, Robert Schott and Sister Magdeline Schott OSM; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Ave) Wednesday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Victory Home. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
