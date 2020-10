WHINIHAN - Theresa M. "Peg" (nee Schott)October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul K. Whinihan; devoted mother of MaryJo (Eric) Schultz, Julie (Edward) D'Arata of Marietta, GA, Katherine (Richard) Meyers, Peter Whinihan of Winter Haven, FL, and the late Joseph of Titusville, FL; loving grandmother of seven and nine great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Arthur, Richard, Robert Schott and Sister Magdeline Schott OSM; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Ave) Wednesday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Victory Home. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com