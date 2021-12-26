MICHALAK - Theresa B. (nee Hejza) December 21, 2021. Cherished mother of Wade (Joann), Kenneth (Christine) and Frankie Dalka and Terrance Michalak; cherished grandmother of Aric, Megan, Lindsay, Andrew, Derbek, Nicole and Samantha; survived by great-grandchildren; sister of Florence Stack and Casimir Hays; survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, NY, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Mrs. Michalak was a member of the Fourteen Holy Helpers Ushers Society.
Deepest Sympathies to Theresa's Family.
My mom Lidia and Terri were very good friends and she always had fond and happy memories . I believe they went on a cruise together yrs ago also. I remember her warm smile.
Take care very sorry to hear this sad news.
Bob
Robert Andruszko
Friend
January 5, 2022
Our condolences for your loss. It was a surprise that her grandchildren, Emma and Ben, weren´t mentioned though.