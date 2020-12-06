Michalski - Theresa
(nee Wolniewicz)
Age 84, November 29, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Michalski; devoted mother of Kenneth (Sandy) Michalski and Cheryl (Jeffrey) Napieralski; loving grandmother of Michael (Mandy), Krystal, Cody, Christine, Nickey, Marty and eleven great-grandchildren; predeceased by one brother and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.