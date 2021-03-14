Menu
Theresa R. NIXON
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
NIXON - Theresa R.
Age 98, of Strykersville, March 10, 2021. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late William Nixon; loving mother of Peter (Christine), Mary Ellen (John) Mest, Billie (Joseph) Mest and late Claudia Nixon; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. The family encourages memorials be made to WNY Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
I will always remember how wonderful Aunt Theresa was hosting our large family reunions every year. I loved those parties when I was young and looked forward to them every year. She was a wonderful women. My sympathy to all the family. She left a beautiful legacy in all of you.
Deborah Ziemianski
Family
March 25, 2021
We all have great memories of all the family picnics she hosted! Our thoughts and prayers are with all your family
Maryann Blachowiak
March 20, 2021
