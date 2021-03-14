NIXON - Theresa R.
Age 98, of Strykersville, March 10, 2021. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late William Nixon; loving mother of Peter (Christine), Mary Ellen (John) Mest, Billie (Joseph) Mest and late Claudia Nixon; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. The family encourages memorials be made to WNY Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.