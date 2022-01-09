Pluta - Theresa R. "Terry"
(nee Ruszczyk)
Of Hamburg, NY, January 4, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Leonard J. Pluta; loving mother of Kathy (Frank) Mustillo, Mary (late Thomas) Dosch and Carolyn (John) Tingue; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Scott) Waterman, Melissa (Rich) Carlisle, Thomas Dosch, Eric (Misty) Dosch, Jonathan (Melissa) Dosch and Amanda Dosch; Justin (Randi) Tingue, Joshua (Michelle) Tingue and Joseph Tingue; adored great-grandmother of Brianna, Nathan, Benjamin, Lincoln and Jack; dear sister of Emily (late Richard) Janca and the late Frank (Virginia) Ruszczyk and Leonard (Gerry) Ruszczyk and predeceased by step-brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.