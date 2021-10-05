SCHUBERT - Theresa M.
(nee Rozniak )
October 3, 2021, age 84. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late James C. Schubert; devoted mother of Kevin (Gail) and Kenneth (Kim) Schubert; loving grandmother of Ashley (Nick) Kasniak, Christopher (Traci) Schubert, Kristina (Shaun Burst) Schubert, Kyle (Kayla Cairnduff) Schubert, Krystal (Adam) Sobczak, Derek (Angela), Andrew (Leigha) and Lindsay (Ryan Fisk) Pruitt; great-grandmother of Kayden, Pyper, Lincoln, Vincent, Dylan, Haylie, Addyson, Blayke, Brayden, Elyssa, Brody and Carson; dear sister of the late Richard (Nina) Rozniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Interment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.