SCHUBERT - Theresa M.(nee Rozniak )October 3, 2021, age 84. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late James C. Schubert; devoted mother of Kevin (Gail) and Kenneth (Kim) Schubert; loving grandmother of Ashley (Nick) Kasniak, Christopher (Traci) Schubert, Kristina (Shaun Burst) Schubert, Kyle (Kayla Cairnduff) Schubert, Krystal (Adam) Sobczak, Derek (Angela), Andrew (Leigha) and Lindsay (Ryan Fisk) Pruitt; great-grandmother of Kayden, Pyper, Lincoln, Vincent, Dylan, Haylie, Addyson, Blayke, Brayden, Elyssa, Brody and Carson; dear sister of the late Richard (Nina) Rozniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Interment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com