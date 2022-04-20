SZATKOWSKI - Theresa F. (nee Meszkotowicz) Of Cheektowaga, April 15, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Szatkowski; devoted mother of David (Eileen) Scott, Tina (John) Musial, and Fred (Adrienne) Szatkowski; loving grandmother of Dana, Karen, Jeffrey, Kylene, Andrew, Marcella, Grace, and sixteen great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Irene (Walter) Szymanski and Leo (Esther) Meszkotowicz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Friday at 10 AM. Please Assemble at Church