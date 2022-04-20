Menu
Theresa F. SZATKOWSKI
SZATKOWSKI - Theresa F.
(nee Meszkotowicz)
Of Cheektowaga, April 15, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Szatkowski; devoted mother of David (Eileen) Scott, Tina (John) Musial, and Fred (Adrienne) Szatkowski; loving grandmother of Dana, Karen, Jeffrey, Kylene, Andrew, Marcella, Grace, and sixteen great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Irene (Walter) Szymanski and Leo (Esther) Meszkotowicz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Friday at 10 AM. Please Assemble at Church


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.
