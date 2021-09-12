Menu
Theresa M. "Terry" THOMAS
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
THOMAS - Theresa M. "Terry" (nee Dominick)
September 11, 2021, beloved wife of Gerald "Jerry"; dearest mother of Renee M. (Ronald) Crowson of Raleigh, NC, Gerald (Linda) Thomas and Patrick Thomas of Burbank, CA; loving grandmother of Kristin (Jeffrey) White, Karen (Christopher) King and Sage Thomas; great-grandmother of Weston and Campbell; sister of Rachel Giglia of Kenmore, NY and the late Josie Sciortino, late Charlotte Dominick and late Frank Dominick. Family will be present Wednesday, 4-6:30 PM, followed by a brief sharing of memories by family and friends at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Committal Services will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Sep
16
Committal
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very sorry to hear of Theresa´s passing. Hugs and prayers.
Chris Volpe Adamski Karen Kane, Paul Volpe
September 18, 2021
Sending heartfelt sympathy and love to Jerry, Renee, Jerry, and Patrick. Terry was a great neighbor with a lovely sense of humor. She will be missed by many.
Amy Middleton Snyder
Friend
September 12, 2021
