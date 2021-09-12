THOMAS - Theresa M. "Terry" (nee Dominick)
September 11, 2021, beloved wife of Gerald "Jerry"; dearest mother of Renee M. (Ronald) Crowson of Raleigh, NC, Gerald (Linda) Thomas and Patrick Thomas of Burbank, CA; loving grandmother of Kristin (Jeffrey) White, Karen (Christopher) King and Sage Thomas; great-grandmother of Weston and Campbell; sister of Rachel Giglia of Kenmore, NY and the late Josie Sciortino, late Charlotte Dominick and late Frank Dominick. Family will be present Wednesday, 4-6:30 PM, followed by a brief sharing of memories by family and friends at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Committal Services will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.