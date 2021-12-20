Ziemba - Theresa
(nee Wisniewski)
December 16, 2021; devoted mother of Theresa Martin, Dale (Naomi) Ziemba, Timmy (Debbie) Ziemba, Karen (nee Ziemba) (Michael) Rackley, Darren (Christine) Ziemba, and Robert (Tammy Barron) Ziemba; loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear sister of Marie A. Halper, Thaddeus Wisniewski, and late Joseph Wisniewski; also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 8:30 PM. Memorials in Theresa's name may be made to Camp Good Days at www.campgooddays.org/planned-giving
. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
. Flowers gratefully declined.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 20, 2021.