Buffalo News
Theresa ZIEMBA
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
Ziemba - Theresa
(nee Wisniewski)
December 16, 2021; devoted mother of Theresa Martin, Dale (Naomi) Ziemba, Timmy (Debbie) Ziemba, Karen (nee Ziemba) (Michael) Rackley, Darren (Christine) Ziemba, and Robert (Tammy Barron) Ziemba; loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear sister of Marie A. Halper, Thaddeus Wisniewski, and late Joseph Wisniewski; also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 8:30 PM. Memorials in Theresa's name may be made to Camp Good Days at www.campgooddays.org/planned-giving. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Sorryforyourlosschristineprayingforyouaandallyourfamily
Jonhall
Friend
December 20, 2021
Deepest sympathy for the family and. RIP fly high
Michele Szczygiel
December 20, 2021
So many childhood memories of holidays spent with family on Weimar . Cousins always have fun. We pray that Terry´s family cherish the many memories they have if their wonderful times they shared with their Mom.
Pat and Patrick Butler
Family
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results