STOLL - Therese M.
(nee Pache)
December 19, 2021, age 66, beloved wife of Donald Stoll; devoted mother of Annie (Thea Ferrara) Stoll, Peter (Julianna) Stoll, Mary (Morgan Wanser) Stoll and the late Michael Gabriel Stoll; loving grandmother of Sofia Stoll; dear sister of Mary Verel, Michael (Donna), Thomas (Madonna) and Richard (Melba) Pache; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where prayers will be offered on Monday at 10:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30 AM from St. Aloysius Gonzaga R.C. Church. Interment to follow at United German & French Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.