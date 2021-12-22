Menu
Therese M. STOLL
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
STOLL - Therese M.
(nee Pache)
December 19, 2021, age 66, beloved wife of Donald Stoll; devoted mother of Annie (Thea Ferrara) Stoll, Peter (Julianna) Stoll, Mary (Morgan Wanser) Stoll and the late Michael Gabriel Stoll; loving grandmother of Sofia Stoll; dear sister of Mary Verel, Michael (Donna), Thomas (Madonna) and Richard (Melba) Pache; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where prayers will be offered on Monday at 10:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30 AM from St. Aloysius Gonzaga R.C. Church. Interment to follow at United German & French Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
27
Prayer Service
10:45a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Aloysius Gonzaga R.C. Church
NY
Dec
27
Interment
United German & French Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don and Family, We are very sorry for your loss. Therese was always so sweet and lovely to be around. God bless you all. Steve & Betty
Betty J Tryjankowski
Friend
December 24, 2021
Therese's example of faith and kindness made a lasting impact on us. With sympathy and prayer, The Klute family (St. Bens School)
The Klute Family
December 23, 2021
Don and family, my heart is heavy for your loss. May peace and love hug your hearts... Therese was always so kind and thoughtful to those around her.
Jac Buss
Other
December 22, 2021
