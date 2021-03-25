Menu
Theron E. BASTIAN
March 23, 2021. Loving husband to Margaret Bastian (formerly Figler); predeceased by his first wife Nancy (nee Olson); father to Renee (Daniel) Gietz, Stacey (Terry) Pilinko and T. Scott (Debra) Bastian; step-father to Roman (Karen) Figler III, Bobbi (Mike) Hopkins and Jim (Sabrina) Figler; grandfather to 17, great-grandfather to six and great-great-grandfather to three; brother of Cheryl Alden, Lynn Nalbone and the late Bryce (Sue) Bastian; also adored by many nieces, nephews and friends. Theron was a graduate of St. Lawrence University and M.I.T. He worked in many capacities at Carborundum Co. then started IVAL, helping clients find undervalued stocks. Interests included the outdoors, being "punny" and sailing on his beloved Niagara River. A private family service will be held Saturday, March 27 at 11 AM. Virtual attendance is welcomed via live stream. Link will be available at sttimothygrandisland.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1453 Staley Rd., Grand Island, 14072. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Virtual attendance is welcomed via live stream.
Link will be available at sttimothygrandisland.com, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have the link to the line stream: https://youtu.be/BpEFw7rxBfU
Sarah Dispenza
March 27, 2021
"We are so sorry for your loss."
Grace and John McCoulf
March 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to your family. Many fun memories of TGIF at Sandy Beach. John Robertson and Priscilla Welman
Priscilla
March 25, 2021
Stacy Are thoughts and prayers are with you and your family with love ted and Deb
March 25, 2021
Renee', I am so sorry to hear of your father's passing. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jackie Sutherland
March 25, 2021
Wishing Stacey and family peace and cherished memories to fill your lifetimes.
Daria Martin & Tina Tedford
March 25, 2021
Lots of fun memories Remember: Those who live in the Lord Never see each other for the last time
Jane_Jack Hewes
March 25, 2021
I will miss uncle Ron . I will never forgot all the laughs we had.
Maria Gerbasi
March 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family. He is now celebrating in heaven with our Lord.
Castillo Family
March 25, 2021
Fond memories not only having such a great time doing our Gourmet Club with Ron and Peggy at SBYC, but my first sailing race Captained by Ron! It was a thrill to see his expertise on the Niagara River and knowing where the best wind was! May that same wind fill your sail and take you to the rivers of heaven!!! RIP Ron!!!
David, Betsy, and Maddie Baumler
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results