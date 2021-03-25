Fond memories not only having such a great time doing our Gourmet Club with Ron and Peggy at SBYC, but my first sailing race Captained by Ron! It was a thrill to see his expertise on the Niagara River and knowing where the best wind was! May that same wind fill your sail and take you to the rivers of heaven!!! RIP Ron!!!

David, Betsy, and Maddie Baumler March 25, 2021