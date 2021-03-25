BASTIAN - Theron E.
March 23, 2021. Loving husband to Margaret Bastian (formerly Figler); predeceased by his first wife Nancy (nee Olson); father to Renee (Daniel) Gietz, Stacey (Terry) Pilinko and T. Scott (Debra) Bastian; step-father to Roman (Karen) Figler III, Bobbi (Mike) Hopkins and Jim (Sabrina) Figler; grandfather to 17, great-grandfather to six and great-great-grandfather to three; brother of Cheryl Alden, Lynn Nalbone and the late Bryce (Sue) Bastian; also adored by many nieces, nephews and friends. Theron was a graduate of St. Lawrence University and M.I.T. He worked in many capacities at Carborundum Co. then started IVAL, helping clients find undervalued stocks. Interests included the outdoors, being "punny" and sailing on his beloved Niagara River. A private family service will be held Saturday, March 27 at 11 AM. Virtual attendance is welcomed via live stream. Link will be available at sttimothygrandisland.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1453 Staley Rd., Grand Island, 14072. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.