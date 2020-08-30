Harris - Thomas A.
August 23, 2020, of Clarence, NY, formerly of East Aurora. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Elaine Wistran Harris; his children, Kimberly (Sean) McAtee, Christopher (Kristin) Harris, and Daniel (Lisa) Harris; his grandchildren, Katie and Michael Harris, Ethan and Sarah McAtee, and Quinn Harris; and a sister, Carol (John) Heffley. There will be no prior visitation. Private services were held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Those interested in honoring his life, are encouraged to make donations to the East Aurora Educational Foundation or to Nativity Lutheran Church in East Aurora. Condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.