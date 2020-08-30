Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas A. HARRIS
Harris - Thomas A.
August 23, 2020, of Clarence, NY, formerly of East Aurora. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Elaine Wistran Harris; his children, Kimberly (Sean) McAtee, Christopher (Kristin) Harris, and Daniel (Lisa) Harris; his grandchildren, Katie and Michael Harris, Ethan and Sarah McAtee, and Quinn Harris; and a sister, Carol (John) Heffley. There will be no prior visitation. Private services were held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Those interested in honoring his life, are encouraged to make donations to the East Aurora Educational Foundation or to Nativity Lutheran Church in East Aurora. Condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.