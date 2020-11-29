KRAFT - Thomas A.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest November 25, 2020; beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" (nee Settlecowski); devoted father of Lisa, Amy, Rachel and Sara; cherished step-father of Jay (Lynn), Paul (Tara), Robert, Kara (Stephen) and Kelly; loving son of the late Harry and Geraldine; dear brother of Richard, late Harriet (late Joseph) and the late Michele; also survived by many grandchildren, one great- grandchild, cousins, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Private Service will be held by the immediate family due to Covid-19. Mr. Kraft was a disabled US Vietnam Army Veteran and was a retired Tool and Die Ford employee. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please leave your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.