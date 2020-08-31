PETSCHKE - Thomas A.
August 30, 2020, age 75, beloved husband of 56 years to Gail (nee Lewis) Petschke; dear father of Cheryl (Peter) Steffan, Christine (Alan) Ruffner and Thomas (Colleen) Petschke, Jr.; loving grandfather of Kaitlin (Jeremiah) Smith, Elena Steffan, Kyle, Brandon and Joshua Ruffner and Matthew and Megan Petschke; brother of Glenn (Fran) Petschke and the late Bea Steffanhagen; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday 3-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence. Funeral Services will be held Thursday morning at 10 AM at Parkside Lutheran Church, 2 Wallace Ave., Buffalo. Family and friends invited. (Everyone is asked to please assemble at church.) Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Thomas' memory to Parkside Lutheran Church. Mr. Petschke was a Master Electrician for IPL. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please visit Thomas' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
to view his tribute video and share memories and condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 31, 2020.