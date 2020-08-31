Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas A. PETSCHKE
PETSCHKE - Thomas A.
August 30, 2020, age 75, beloved husband of 56 years to Gail (nee Lewis) Petschke; dear father of Cheryl (Peter) Steffan, Christine (Alan) Ruffner and Thomas (Colleen) Petschke, Jr.; loving grandfather of Kaitlin (Jeremiah) Smith, Elena Steffan, Kyle, Brandon and Joshua Ruffner and Matthew and Megan Petschke; brother of Glenn (Fran) Petschke and the late Bea Steffanhagen; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday 3-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence. Funeral Services will be held Thursday morning at 10 AM at Parkside Lutheran Church, 2 Wallace Ave., Buffalo. Family and friends invited. (Everyone is asked to please assemble at church.) Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Thomas' memory to Parkside Lutheran Church. Mr. Petschke was a Master Electrician for IPL. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please visit Thomas' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com to view his tribute video and share memories and condolences.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home
8440 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14221
Sep
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Parkside Lutheran Church
2 Wallace Ave, Buffalo, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.