NEDDY - Thomas Anthony, Esq. and CPA
Age 79, of Tonawanda, NY, Friday (November 20, 2020) in Mt. St. Mary's Hospital. Mr. Neddy was born in Tonawanda, NY, on June 2, 1941, to Edmund and Regina M. (Place) Neddy. Thomas was a graduate of Stella Niagara Military Academy, Canisius High School, the University of Notre Dame, and the University of West Los Angeles School of Law. He spent four years in the US Air Force, as a Captain, he was a member of St. Francis of Assisi church, Vietnam Veterans of America, American Legion Post 264, and a lifelong Republican. Thomas was predeceased by his parents Edmund and Regina Neddy; and his sister Mary Jean Neddy. Thomas is survived by his daughter Jennifer; grandson Matthew Damaskinos; brother of Timothy (Susan) Neddy, Weeki Wachee, Edmund Neddy Jr., and Joseph (Mary Sheila) Neddy; also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Guest registry at www.Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.