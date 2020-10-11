PECA - Thomas Anthony
Passed away suddenly on September 21, 2020, at the age of 74. Dear father of Tracy Brown (Paul) and Dawn Lowenguth (Jeff); adored grandfather of Christopher, Megan, Kira, Amanda and Courtney; dear brother of Louis Peca (Therese), Paulette Pewsey and Kathleen Peca. Tom was predeceased by his brother John Peca (Yolanda). Tom was born in Batavia, NY, and grew up in Lockport, NY. He graduated from DeSales High School and SUNY Buffalo. Tom enlisted in the US Army and completed a tour of duty in Vietnam. In 1969 he joined Computer Task Group in Buffalo where he worked for 22 years. Tom was a great conversationalist and very knowledgeable on many subject matters. His love of horticulture and Italian cooking brought family and friends together to enjoy a fine "Tomasso" meal. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Tom's name to www.Independencefund.org
, a non-profit dedicated to help rebuild the lives of wounded vets. There will be a full military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in spring of 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.