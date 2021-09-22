Menu
Thomas P. APPLEFORD
APPLEFORD - Thomas P.
September 19, 2021. Father of Thomas P., Jr., Ryan and the late Kristen Appleford; son of Sharon Glaser; brother of Colleen Appleford; fiancé of Christie Colts; beloved uncle of Lindsay Appleford and David Rodriguez; great-uncle of Serenity Heppner, Mason Rodriguez and the late Butch Heppner Jr; guardian to Jesse Colts, Robert Tanyi and Vanessa Tanji. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 PM, at the THOMAS H. MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca Street. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
I am so sorry for the loss of of tom. He was a good man. God bless.
Shawn garlinger
September 22, 2021
Love you Christie. Thoughts and prayers to you and all those grieving Tom.
Lori Wilson
September 22, 2021
