APPLEFORD - Thomas P.
September 19, 2021. Father of Thomas P., Jr., Ryan and the late Kristen Appleford; son of Sharon Glaser; brother of Colleen Appleford; fiancé of Christie Colts; beloved uncle of Lindsay Appleford and David Rodriguez; great-uncle of Serenity Heppner, Mason Rodriguez and the late Butch Heppner Jr; guardian to Jesse Colts, Robert Tanyi and Vanessa Tanji. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 PM, at the THOMAS H. MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca Street. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.