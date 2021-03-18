BILLINGS - Thomas A. March 17, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Helen Christine (Niedzwiecki); loving father of Cheryl, Natalie (Orlando Cruz) and Tom (Stacey); cherished grandfather of Ashley, Amber, Brittany, Farren, Zachary, Madison and Taylor; great-grandfather of Janey, Jax, Maria, Anthony Jett, Auggie, Tahlia and Jace; predeceased by eight sisters and one brother; survived by nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 20 at 9 AM in St. Gabriel RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY. Friends invited, flowers gratefully declined. Tom was a US Army Veteran and member of Carpenters Union Local 276.
So terribly sorry to just hear of this today. Danny called me and we had no idea uncle Tom passed. Surely we would have been there. We are so very sorry and send our condolences and love to all.
Daneen Vincent
March 25, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Tom. My father was just talking about "the good old days" last week when Mr. Tom and him used to go fishing. So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to your entire family.
The Kosin Family
March 22, 2021
(One of my NY family members passed along the news) My Deepest sympathy to your entire family. Prayers are being offered up for the soul of your husband, father, grand father and great grandfather and for all of you during this difficult time. A Life well lived is A beautiful gift - cherish all you´re precious memories . Big Hugs especially to Mom Billings XOX
Mary Claire (Formella) Myers & family
March 19, 2021
Christine and family, sending our heartfelt sympathy and prayers for healing. We loved Tom and he will be deeply missed but we have wonderful memories with your family. Love to you all.