BRENNAN - Thomas P.
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of 64 years to Doris C. (nee Daigler) Brennan; devoted father of Susan Bavaro, Linda Brennan and Barbara (Daniel) Walch; cherished grandfather of Lisa Bavaro, William, Thomas and Daniel Evangelista and Dr. Betsy and Daniel Walch; loving son of the late Thomas and Gertrude Brennan; dear brother of the late Richard (Eleanor) Brennan. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., on Friday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Saturday morning at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.