A soft spoken, gentle and caring Uncle that always made time for others. I don´t know how many times it was that I called on him to help me with little house repair work. Not being very good with fixing things U Tom to the rescue. He would bring along his well organized, neat and clean toolbox and the tools needed for the job and "we" would start our projects for the day. Those were special times that the two of us would share and talk about many things. He was always interested in what work was like, family, Paige , Cheryl To be clear, I never really helped, learned or fixed anything but that was okay. I know I enjoyed it and I think he did as well! Loved him a lot and I am sure he is now with my Dad in heaven and they are catching up. By the way my Dad leaned on Uncle Tom also because he couldn´t fix anything either !

Tim Freer March 25, 2021