Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas P. BRENNAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BRENNAN - Thomas P.
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of 64 years to Doris C. (nee Daigler) Brennan; devoted father of Susan Bavaro, Linda Brennan and Barbara (Daniel) Walch; cherished grandfather of Lisa Bavaro, William, Thomas and Daniel Evangelista and Dr. Betsy and Daniel Walch; loving son of the late Thomas and Gertrude Brennan; dear brother of the late Richard (Eleanor) Brennan. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., on Friday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Saturday morning at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Leo the Great Church
885 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Sue, Lisa and family. We are so sorry to hear about your sweet father. Sending much love and prayers... Suzanne and Roger Borchardt
Suzanne and Roger Borchardt
March 25, 2021
A soft spoken, gentle and caring Uncle that always made time for others. I don´t know how many times it was that I called on him to help me with little house repair work. Not being very good with fixing things U Tom to the rescue. He would bring along his well organized, neat and clean toolbox and the tools needed for the job and "we" would start our projects for the day. Those were special times that the two of us would share and talk about many things. He was always interested in what work was like, family, Paige , Cheryl To be clear, I never really helped, learned or fixed anything but that was okay. I know I enjoyed it and I think he did as well! Loved him a lot and I am sure he is now with my Dad in heaven and they are catching up. By the way my Dad leaned on Uncle Tom also because he couldn´t fix anything either !
Tim Freer
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results