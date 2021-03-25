My sincerest sympathy to Liz, Katie, Laurel and all of Tom´s family. Our friendship goes back to when we were in our 20´s. Tom was uplifting to be with, funny, and knowledgeable about so many things. A specific memory is that he taught me how to put up wallpaper and how to evaluate the condition of older houses on the market. : ). He could also banter back and forth with the best of then. Tom´s spirit will live on through his special daughters and granddaughter.

Carol M Baron March 27, 2021