BRIDON - Thomas F. Age 70, of West Seneca, passed away on March 10, 2021. Tom is the son of the late Fred and Joyce Bridon and is also preceded in death by his sister, Peggy (West). He attended Bishop Timon High School and Cornell University before working at Hebeler Welding, LLC. In his mid-life he enjoyed being an international businessman of sales-mystery with Jerico Associates. Tom is survived by his wife, Laurel (Waddell), his daughters Kate and Elizabeth, his brothers David and Steven, and his granddaughter Lillianne. In lieu of condolences, cook enough to feed 50, eat and drink with excitement, turn strangers into friends, and throw your heads back and laugh.
My deepest sympathy to all of Tom's family. Tom was always on my mine for the 30 years we were friends. Had many good times and laughs together. We spoke on the phone quite often over the last 6 months and I will miss our frequent conversations anywhere from cooking to politics.
He was very loquacious and a little different at times, but a "great man, husband, father and grandfather" where it mattered.
How can one forget. Rest in peace dear friend.
ROBERT J MROZEK
March 28, 2021
My sincerest sympathy to Liz, Katie, Laurel and all of Tom´s family. Our friendship goes back to when we were in our 20´s. Tom was uplifting to be with, funny, and knowledgeable about so many things. A specific memory is that he taught me how to put up wallpaper and how to evaluate the condition of older houses on the market. : ). He could also banter back and forth with the best of then. Tom´s spirit will live on through his special daughters and granddaughter.
Carol M Baron
March 27, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Toms passing. I will miss his funny voicemails that never failed to make me smile. Rest In Peace my friend
Joe Capaccio
March 26, 2021
My condolences to the entire Bridan family.
Keith S Morgan
March 26, 2021
I will miss our lunches together, my friend! "Cook enough to feed 50..."- that's what he would do! So long, Tom!!
Howard Orlando
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tom´s passing. He was a great boss, friend and mentor to me. I will miss him.
Thomas Convey
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Tom. My condolences to Laurel and his entire family. My prayers and thoughts go to all at this difficult time.