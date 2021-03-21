Menu
Thomas G. BURDO
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Tonawanda Middle and High School
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street
Tonawanda, NY
BURDO - Thomas G.
Age 72, of the City of Tonawanda, March 19, 2021, in Northgate Nursing Home after a brief illness. Thomas had worked as an Assistant Superintendent for the City of Tonawanda Water Department. He was a 1966 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a 1970 graduate of Canisius College. He was a longtime coach for the Tonawanda National Little League and served as an assistant coach for basketball and softball at Tonawanda High School. He was a member of Niagara Hose Co. #3. He was the son of the late Otis and Julia (Stawitzky) Burdo; beloved brother of Jeffrey (Patricia) Burdo, Timothy (Laurie) Burdo, and the late Susan Burdo; dear friend of John (Eileen) Hall. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, March 26th at 10 AM from the St. Francis Chapel, 73 Adam St., in Tonawanda. Interment will be in the St. Francis Columbarium. If so desired memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shard at FrettholdandHamp.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Francis Chapel
73 Adam St, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP from Foels Bros.
Eugene Foels
March 15, 2022
Tom was a dedicated baseball coach for many young men for many years. Rest In Peace.
Thomas Sharts
July 16, 2021
I am very saddened to hear of Tom´s passing! A great leader and worker for the Tonawanda National Little League! A great guy! He will surely be missed!
Mark Pickard
March 22, 2021
