BURDO - Thomas G.
Age 72, of the City of Tonawanda, March 19, 2021, in Northgate Nursing Home after a brief illness. Thomas had worked as an Assistant Superintendent for the City of Tonawanda Water Department. He was a 1966 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a 1970 graduate of Canisius College. He was a longtime coach for the Tonawanda National Little League and served as an assistant coach for basketball and softball at Tonawanda High School. He was a member of Niagara Hose Co. #3. He was the son of the late Otis and Julia (Stawitzky) Burdo; beloved brother of Jeffrey (Patricia) Burdo, Timothy (Laurie) Burdo, and the late Susan Burdo; dear friend of John (Eileen) Hall. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, March 26th at 10 AM from the St. Francis Chapel, 73 Adam St., in Tonawanda. Interment will be in the St. Francis Columbarium. If so desired memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice or the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be shard at FrettholdandHamp.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.