O'BRIEN - Thomas C., III
October 28, 2020, age 79; beloved husband of Barbara O. (nee Ott) O'Brien; devoted father of Erin K. (Michael Swain) O'Brien and Brendan T. (Alisa) O'Brien; loving grandfather of Colin T., Aidan J., Liam R., E. Patrick and Mary Catherine; dear brother of Nora M. (late Joseph) Hrycych and the late Patricia H. (C. Douglas) Hartmayer; also survived by treasured nieces and nephews; he will be sadly missed by many cherished friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited March 25, 2021, at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please consider a contribution in Tim O'Brien's memory to the Western New York Maritime Charter Academy. Donations should be made to "Maritime Scholarship Fund," 2219 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14220. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Thomas' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.