CARNEY - Thomas J.

Of Acworth, GA, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died March 18, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Sally Carney; dearest father of Debra (David) Costanzo, Timothy, Michael (Colette), Karyn (Dennis) DiPaolo, Julie (Joe) Ledwin; step-father of Suzy (Dusty) Lolley, John (Rachel) Howard, Jamie (Adriana) Howard; son of the late Thomas and Anna Rita Carney; brother of Joanne (Donald) Iannuzzelli, Edward and the late Elizabeth Sonntag; dearest friend of Barbara Carney; also survived by 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Private services were held in Acworth, GA.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.