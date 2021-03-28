Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas J. CARNEY
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
CARNEY - Thomas J.
Of Acworth, GA, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died March 18, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Sally Carney; dearest father of Debra (David) Costanzo, Timothy, Michael (Colette), Karyn (Dennis) DiPaolo, Julie (Joe) Ledwin; step-father of Suzy (Dusty) Lolley, John (Rachel) Howard, Jamie (Adriana) Howard; son of the late Thomas and Anna Rita Carney; brother of Joanne (Donald) Iannuzzelli, Edward and the late Elizabeth Sonntag; dearest friend of Barbara Carney; also survived by 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Private services were held in Acworth, GA.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Tom was our Hero when we were kids at PS 78 and at Kensington High School He was our protector against Bullies and was always Courageous.
Ron Zanghi
March 31, 2021
So sorry Karyn my sincere condolences to you and your family
Marie Richardson
March 29, 2021
Our condolences to your family.
Karl King & Family
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results