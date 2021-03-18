Menu
Thomas M. CHRISTOPHER
FUNERAL HOME
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON
CHRISTOPHER - Thomas M.
Thomas Michael Christopher of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, passed away March 12, 2021. He was born in Buffalo, New York May 10, 1941 to the late Angelo F. and Rosina (nee: Tedesco) Christopher. He was a graduate of Bishop Fallon High School, undergraduate degree from Gannon College in Erie, PA and Masters in Social Work from St. Patrick's College in Ottawa, Canada. Tom had a love of many things including sports, music, horse racing, traveling and golf; however, his greatest passion was his role as Papa to his five beloved grandchildren. He is survived by his son, Kevin (Candy); daughter, Maura Richardson (Bob); son, Daniel (Stacey); sisters, Anita Dishman (Archie), MaryJane Petrino (Don); former wife, Mary Adams Ferlito (Anthony); his niece, Lisa Holler (Kevin); nephew, Michael Petrino; and his beloved grandchildren, Julia, Ava, Carter, Declan and Cooper. Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Oakville, Ontario. The KOPRIVA TAYLOR COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME will live stream the funeral on Friday. The link is available on their website via youtube: just click the link (www.koprivataylor.com). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the March of Dimes (Gregory Gittings Better Living Fund) www.marchofdimes.ca. Please share online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, ON
Mar
18
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, ON
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Andrews Catholic Church
47 Reynolds Street, Oakville, ON
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
To Tom's Family,

I first met Tom at St. Patrick's College School of Social Work, as classmates, in 1963. We became fast friends and room mates with two other students. Tom was always a great guy, always prepared to lend a hand and offer a good laugh. On one memorable occasion , when we set off for field placements in the United States we travelled to New York by way of Toronto and Buffalo and were hosted by both the Anthony and Christopher families. For a poor Cape Breton boy their hospitality was , at the time ,most appreciated.

In our second year of graduate school I met my wife Diane who had joined the program and she too came to know Tom well . Later , for a period of time, Tom and I both worked at The Addiction Research Foundation of Ontario. It was on a related business occasion that Tom came to Ottawa and , and at our home, we celebrated. It was the last time that we met.

Tom was a wonderful person...full of life and vitality.

Diane and I are truly saddened to learn of the passing of an old friend. May Tom Rest In Peace.

Sincerely,
Diane and Charles Ponee, Ottawa.



Charles and Diane Ponee
Friend
May 31, 2021
I will. Miss his smile his voice he was a great friend tom
Aly Mattucci
March 30, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I will always cherish my childhood memories of my cousin Tom growing up. Thoughts and prayers for his loving family.
Maryanne Tedesco Young
Family
March 18, 2021
So loved Will be missed
HELGA WILLIAMS
Neighbor
March 17, 2021
