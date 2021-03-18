CHRISTOPHER - Thomas M.
Thomas Michael Christopher of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, passed away March 12, 2021. He was born in Buffalo, New York May 10, 1941 to the late Angelo F. and Rosina (nee: Tedesco) Christopher. He was a graduate of Bishop Fallon High School, undergraduate degree from Gannon College in Erie, PA and Masters in Social Work from St. Patrick's College in Ottawa, Canada. Tom had a love of many things including sports, music, horse racing, traveling and golf; however, his greatest passion was his role as Papa to his five beloved grandchildren. He is survived by his son, Kevin (Candy); daughter, Maura Richardson (Bob); son, Daniel (Stacey); sisters, Anita Dishman (Archie), MaryJane Petrino (Don); former wife, Mary Adams Ferlito (Anthony); his niece, Lisa Holler (Kevin); nephew, Michael Petrino; and his beloved grandchildren, Julia, Ava, Carter, Declan and Cooper. Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Oakville, Ontario. The KOPRIVA TAYLOR COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME will live stream the funeral on Friday. The link is available on their website via youtube: just click the link (www.koprivataylor.com
). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the March of Dimes (Gregory Gittings Better Living Fund) www.marchofdimes.ca. Please share online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 18, 2021.