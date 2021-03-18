To Tom's Family,



I first met Tom at St. Patrick's College School of Social Work, as classmates, in 1963. We became fast friends and room mates with two other students. Tom was always a great guy, always prepared to lend a hand and offer a good laugh. On one memorable occasion , when we set off for field placements in the United States we travelled to New York by way of Toronto and Buffalo and were hosted by both the Anthony and Christopher families. For a poor Cape Breton boy their hospitality was , at the time ,most appreciated.



In our second year of graduate school I met my wife Diane who had joined the program and she too came to know Tom well . Later , for a period of time, Tom and I both worked at The Addiction Research Foundation of Ontario. It was on a related business occasion that Tom came to Ottawa and , and at our home, we celebrated. It was the last time that we met.



Tom was a wonderful person...full of life and vitality.



Diane and I are truly saddened to learn of the passing of an old friend. May Tom Rest In Peace.



Sincerely,

Diane and Charles Ponee, Ottawa.









