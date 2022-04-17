Clark - Thomas
Age 79, of Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully, April 4, 2022 at the Home of the Good Shepard. Born December 7, 1942 in Red Bank, NJ to Francis and Ethel Clark. Tom grew up in Carthage, NY and graduated Carthage High School. Here he met Jean Perry, the love of his life. After serving four years in the Air Force, they married July 2, 1966 and were happily married for almost 56 years. Together they lived in Saratoga Springs, NY for 30 years and raised three daughters. Tom was a salesman for his whole career. From medical equipment, where he received many awards, such as salesman of the decade, to security systems and locks. He was a very active member of the churches he attended. He also led prison ministries in Ballston Spa, and Schenectady, NY. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean of Buffalo, NY; his three daughters; Robyn Clark Gordon of Darien, NY, Craig Gordon of Rotterdam, NY, Susan Clark Martinez (Rick) Burnt Hills, NY, and Lisa Clark Rhodes of Saratoga Springs; six grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and two brothers in law. He is predeceased by his sister Betty Connolly and his son in law Jeff Rhodes. Tom was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. A man of strong conviction and faith. He served his family, his country, and his Lord in all aspects of his life. He will be missed by those honored and fortunate to have known and loved him. Thank you to wonderful staff at the Home of The Good Shepherd in Moreau. The service will be determined by the family, and posted at a later date. Online reflections and remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.