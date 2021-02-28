COE - Thomas R.

Of Chesapeake, VA, formerly of Hamburg, passed away suddenly February 14, 2021, at age 49. Survived by his wife, Rowena Coe; sons, Brian and Joshua Hallers and Adam Coe; granddaughter, Layla Hallers; parents, Linda Darwin and Frederick (Jeanette) Coe; aunts and uncles, Karen (Jack) Mruk, Floyd (Judy) Eggleston and Bernice (Ken) Kruse; siblings, Richard (Mary Jo) Doran, David (Allison) Doran and Allison Pope; also survived by other aunts, uncles and cousins. Tom was a Veteran of the US Navy. Services will be private for the family.







Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.