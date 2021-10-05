CURRY - Thomas R.

A longtime Niagara Falls resident, passed away at home on Saturday, October 2, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was 73, born in a small town near Altoona, PA, on March 23, 1948, and the son of Raymond and June (Thompson) Curry. He and his family settled in Niagara Falls in the early 1950's, where he attended local schools. He received his BA in Social Studies. Thomas was a Jack of all trades, working as a physical education teacher for local private schools, including Our Lady of Mount Carmel; Sacred Heart Villa and St. Peter's in Lewiston. He also taught social studies at Good Shepherd Church. While working at the schools, he also was able to work for the State Parks Department at Beaver Island State Park as assistant manager for many years. He was an avid athlete. Tom was Pitcher for Fast Pitch Softball, the old Honey's League; girl's basketball coach at Niagara Falls High School and girl's softball coach at Niagara Catholic Senior High School. He was honored to be inducted to the Old Timer's Sports Hall of Fame for all his accomplishments. An avid Yankee fan, he also was a baseball card collector, and loved to garden; especially his roses. He is survived by his wife, Lynn (Polding) Curry, married June 14, 1969; three siblings, Timothy Curry (Diane); Dale Curry (Nancy) and Beth Davey (Jim); seven nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM in the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls. Visitation Thursday after 10 AM in his church, Greater Niagara Falls Church of God, 2334 Lockport Road, Sanborn, NY 14132, where it's Pastor will conduct Funeral services at 11 AM. The interment will be in Wheatfield Cemetery following the funeral services. If desired, memorials may be made to the church's building fund.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.