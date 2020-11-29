MINARCIN - Thomas D., Sr.
Age 85, of Youngstown. Beloved husband of Patricia Minarcin (nee Murphy) and the late Margaret Minarcin (nee Pennese) entered into rest on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston, NY. Tom was born on June 24, 1935 in Rossford, OH to his late parents Andrew and Rose Mackovic Minarcin. He graduated from Rossford High School then Bowling Green State University in 1959 with a BS in education, major in health and physical education and minor in math and biology. Tom worked for several places in his life from 1959-1965, he was a math teacher at St. Francis High School in Toledo, OH, where he also coached football, basketball and baseball; from 1965-1969, he worked for Devilbiss Spray Equipment also in Toledo, OH; from 1969 to 1995, he worked for Greif Bros. Corp. in Niagara Falls moving up through the ranks, when he retired in 1995, he was the former Plant Manager and current Asst. Vice President.
Tom enjoyed golfing at many courses and with the Sweet 16 golf group, weekly lunch gatherings with afternoon billiards and spirits, also volunteer work. He was the head of the American Red Cross volunteers during the blizzard of 1977 and served on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer. Tom was an active 40-year member of the Kiwanis Club of Lewiston, serving on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer. He especially cherished his longtime and close friendship with his fellow Kiwanians. He received the Kiwanian of the Year award in 1989. Tom was a longtime member of the Mt. St. Mary's Board of Associates, the Niagara University Council, Niagara Frontier Country Club, the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge # 584 of Lewiston and a member of the St. Peter's and St. Bernard's Parish. Tom was also awarded the Top Hat award in 1987 and the Clara Barton award in 1986.
Surviving is his wife, Patricia; his children Marcia (Robert) Dorian, Thomas (Joanie) Minarcin Jr., Andrew (Maria Christine) Minarcin, Monica Minarcin (Jeffrey Hessney); his step-children Robert Hackett, Cynthia (Roger) Chaput, Deborah Bernard (Tim Lehman), Karen (Mark) Conners, Jennifer Stuart and Michael (Nicole) Stuart; 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Tom is predeceased by four sisters Agnes, Rose, Ceclia and Ethel.
Family and friends may call on Monday from 3-7 PM at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., N. Fourth and Ridge Street, Lewiston, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 600 Center St., Lewiston, NY at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Lewiston Kiwanis Club, P.O Box 18, Lewiston, NY 14092. Visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.