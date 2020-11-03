Menu
Thomas D. NIGRELLI
NIGRELLI - Thomas D.
November 1, 2020, age 91; beloved husband and soulmate of 56 years to Joan M. (nee Domanski) Nigrelli; devoted father of David Nigrelli, Craig (Carol) Nigrelli, Wendylynn (Joshua) Townson, and Kim Nigrelli; loving grandfather of Anthony, Jessica, Joseph, Sydney, and Bailey; predeceased by siblings, Salvatore (late Julie), Grace (late Jesse) Ramunno, Nelson (late Charlotte), Joseph (late Margaret), and Russell (Annette); also survived by many adored nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Thursday at 10:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Clarence Fillmore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church. Please share memories and condolences on Thomas' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
