Thomas C. DAGONESE
DAGONESE - Thomas C.
February 26, 2021 of Kenmore at age 79. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Rosa (nee Carrubba) Dagonese; devoted father of Antoinette (Nathan) Johnson and Thomas Dagonese; loving grandfather of Abigail West, Emilia and Danielle Johnson; dear brother of Carmela (Mario) Gambino and the late Joseph and Frank (Frances) Dagonese; cherished dog dad of Pumpkin; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be private. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul R.C. Church, Kenmore at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Church. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
We love and miss you so much Uncle Tom.We really enjoyed all the time we got to spend with you and all the wonderful memories will be tucked away in our hearts and minds. We
George and Nancy and Danielle ,Erica ,Bianca ,Rachel and Aliyah
February 28, 2021
My heart breaks for Toms family. I had the privilege of knowing Tom and Rosa. Both were wonderful people. The center will never be the same after we lost two of our special people. The only thing that makes this easier is that Tom is with his Rosa and he´s out of pain. I have many memories of playing bingo and cards with them. Till we meet again.
Dawn Coniglio
February 28, 2021
So sorry to learn that Tommy has died. He was good man with lots of love and humor. We cherish his memory. Our deepest sympathies to Rose.
Richard and Lise Rosenfield
February 28, 2021
