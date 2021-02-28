DAGONESE - Thomas C.
February 26, 2021 of Kenmore at age 79. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Rosa (nee Carrubba) Dagonese; devoted father of Antoinette (Nathan) Johnson and Thomas Dagonese; loving grandfather of Abigail West, Emilia and Danielle Johnson; dear brother of Carmela (Mario) Gambino and the late Joseph and Frank (Frances) Dagonese; cherished dog dad of Pumpkin; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be private. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul R.C. Church, Kenmore at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Church. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.