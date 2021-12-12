DEUBELL - Thomas J. "TJ"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Bosch) Deubell; loving son of Maryellen (nee Suleski) and the late Thomas Deubell; dear brother of Michele (Bob Blaszak) and Timothy (Bridget Eddy); also survived by nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog Bella. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Deubell was the President of the CSEA Union of West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.