Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas A. DONOVAN Ph.D.
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
DONOVAN - Thomas A., Ph.D.
Of Getzville, NY, March 23, 2022, at age 84, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved husband of 62 years to Judith (Martz) Donovan; dearest father of Thomas A. Donovan Jr., Anne M. (late Daniel) Whydra, and James A. Donovan; grandfather of Jennifer (Oscar) Boomer, David (Samantha) Whydra, Jessica (Juan) Alonso, Janastasia (Daniel) Gottehrer-Graf and Thomas D. Donovan; great-grandfather of Emily, Natalia, Ian, Samuel, Winter and Brianna; son of the late Thomas H. and Myrle Quarfot Donovan; brother of Neil and Douglas (Wanda) Donovan; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Dr. Donovan was retired from SUNY Buffalo State College as a Chemistry professor after 32 years of service. Arrangements by:
ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.