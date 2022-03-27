DONOVAN - Thomas A., Ph.D.
Of Getzville, NY, March 23, 2022, at age 84, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved husband of 62 years to Judith (Martz) Donovan; dearest father of Thomas A. Donovan Jr., Anne M. (late Daniel) Whydra, and James A. Donovan; grandfather of Jennifer (Oscar) Boomer, David (Samantha) Whydra, Jessica (Juan) Alonso, Janastasia (Daniel) Gottehrer-Graf and Thomas D. Donovan; great-grandfather of Emily, Natalia, Ian, Samuel, Winter and Brianna; son of the late Thomas H. and Myrle Quarfot Donovan; brother of Neil and Douglas (Wanda) Donovan; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Dr. Donovan was retired from SUNY Buffalo State College as a Chemistry professor after 32 years of service. Arrangements by:
ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.