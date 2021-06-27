Menu
Thomas F. duBRULE
duBrule - Thomas F.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on April 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary (nee D'Agostino) duBrule; cherished father of Rochelle duBrule and Jason duBrule; loving son of the late Edgar and Gladys duBrule; dear brother of Patricia (late Richard) Newman, Edgar duBrule and brother-in-law of Elizabeth "Sis" D'Agostino; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. duBrule was a US Army veteran. He retired from GM Tonawanda Plant after 34 years. Private Service. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


So very sorry to read of Tom´s passing. We had worked together at Glen Oak for a number of years up until the course was sold a few years ago. Tom was a great person and a friend. My condolences and prayers to the family.
Bruce Fenwt
Friend
June 27, 2021
