duBrule - Thomas F.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on April 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary (nee D'Agostino) duBrule; cherished father of Rochelle duBrule and Jason duBrule; loving son of the late Edgar and Gladys duBrule; dear brother of Patricia (late Richard) Newman, Edgar duBrule and brother-in-law of Elizabeth "Sis" D'Agostino; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. duBrule was a US Army veteran. He retired from GM Tonawanda Plant after 34 years. Private Service. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.