duBrule - Thomas F.Of Amherst, entered into rest on April 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary (nee D'Agostino) duBrule; cherished father of Rochelle duBrule and Jason duBrule; loving son of the late Edgar and Gladys duBrule; dear brother of Patricia (late Richard) Newman, Edgar duBrule and brother-in-law of Elizabeth "Sis" D'Agostino; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. duBrule was a US Army veteran. He retired from GM Tonawanda Plant after 34 years. Private Service. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.