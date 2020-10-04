BIEGAJ - Thomas E.
Passed away September 30, 2020.Beloved husband of the late Doris (Maher) Biegaj; dear father of Thomas J. (Stacey) and Justin (Lani) Biegaj; loving grandfather of Ella Elizabeth and Van Davis Biegaj; son of the late Stephen and Anna (Przepiora) Biegaj; brother of Richard (Suzanne) Biegaj, Stephen Biegaj and Elizabeth (David) Czarnecki; brother-in-law of Michael (Jacqueline) Maher, Linda (Bert) Nowak, Daniel (Josie) Maher and Kathleen (Dennis) Mooney. Tom was a member of Teamsters Local #449. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com