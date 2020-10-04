Menu
Thomas E. BIEGAJ
BIEGAJ - Thomas E.
Passed away September 30, 2020.Beloved husband of the late Doris (Maher) Biegaj; dear father of Thomas J. (Stacey) and Justin (Lani) Biegaj; loving grandfather of Ella Elizabeth and Van Davis Biegaj; son of the late Stephen and Anna (Przepiora) Biegaj; brother of Richard (Suzanne) Biegaj, Stephen Biegaj and Elizabeth (David) Czarnecki; brother-in-law of Michael (Jacqueline) Maher, Linda (Bert) Nowak, Daniel (Josie) Maher and Kathleen (Dennis) Mooney. Tom was a member of Teamsters Local #449. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Tom and Justin, Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your dad. May the love and support of your family and friends carry you through this time of sorrow.
Lynn Talty-Carsrud
October 4, 2020