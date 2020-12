MORRIS - Thomas E.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 3, 2020. Loving son of the late James W. and Henrietta (nee Perry) Morris; dear brother of James, Richard, Robert, Pauly and late Davis, late Juanita; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.