RIVERS - Thomas E.
Of Hamburg, NY, September 7, 2020. Loving husband of the late Lynette Rivers; cherished father to Edward (Kellie) Rivers, Yvonne (Steve) Michaels, and Elizabeth Grabar; dearest grandfather of Elizabeth (Joseph) Visciano, Kristin (Jake) Frieri, Michelle Rivers, Seth and Jessica Grabar; loving brother to William (Pam) Rivers, and Donald Rivers; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; dearest friend of Jean Coffey. Family will receive friends, Thursday, September 10, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and Friday, September 11, from 6-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., Hamburg Chapel, 207 Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 12, at the Hamburg Presbyterian Church at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Thomas was a teacher and union president of the Orchard Park School District for 35 years and also served on the board of NYSUT. Thomas was a lifelong member of the Hamburg Presbyterian Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Niagara Hospice, The American Heart Association
, or Wild Kritters.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.