Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas E. RIVERS
RIVERS - Thomas E.
Of Hamburg, NY, September 7, 2020. Loving husband of the late Lynette Rivers; cherished father to Edward (Kellie) Rivers, Yvonne (Steve) Michaels, and Elizabeth Grabar; dearest grandfather of Elizabeth (Joseph) Visciano, Kristin (Jake) Frieri, Michelle Rivers, Seth and Jessica Grabar; loving brother to William (Pam) Rivers, and Donald Rivers; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; dearest friend of Jean Coffey. Family will receive friends, Thursday, September 10, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and Friday, September 11, from 6-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., Hamburg Chapel, 207 Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 12, at the Hamburg Presbyterian Church at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Thomas was a teacher and union president of the Orchard Park School District for 35 years and also served on the board of NYSUT. Thomas was a lifelong member of the Hamburg Presbyterian Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Niagara Hospice, The American Heart Association, or Wild Kritters.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.