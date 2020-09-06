SMITH - Thomas E. "Gene"
August 13, 2020. Husband of June C. Carier Smith; father of Kathleen Smith, Kimberly (Mark) Davis, Kenneth (Cynthia) Smith, Kristen (Michael) Grosso and Kevin (Kristin) Smith; also survived by fifteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, 6864 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton, NY, Saturday at 11AM. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME INC.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.