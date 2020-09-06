Menu
Thomas E. "Gene" SMITH
SMITH - Thomas E. "Gene"
August 13, 2020. Husband of June C. Carier Smith; father of Kathleen Smith, Kimberly (Mark) Davis, Kenneth (Cynthia) Smith, Kristen (Michael) Grosso and Kevin (Kristin) Smith; also survived by fifteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, 6864 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton, NY, Saturday at 11AM. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
