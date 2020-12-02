WHELAN - Thomas E.

November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Selig) Whelan; dearest father of Thomas (Jennifer), Madonna (Patrick) Keane, Terrence (Kathy), Brian and Mary (Michael) Dupere; loving grandfather of thirteen grandchildren; dear brother of Mary (late John) Halldin, Jerry (Eileen), Hon. Robert (Debra), Paul (Molly), Margaret Page, Kevin and the late Patricia (late James) Parker, late James and the late John Whelan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom was a graduate of Bishop Timon High School, class of 1958, served as an Alumni of the Hillery Scholarship Foundation, was a Fourth Degree K of C, a lifetime member of the Blackthorn Club and a retired Superintendent of the Erie County Holding Center. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.







Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.