BRINKWORTH - Thomas F., Esq.
October 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen "Kathie" (nee Hillery) Brinkworth; dearest father of Mary Alice (Bob) Victor, Maureen (Greg) Lewis, Kevin (Denise Denz), Kathleen (Ron) Harrington, Meghan (Tom) O'Neill, late Tommy (Lisa) Brinkworth and the late infant Thomas Jr.; proud grandpa, pa and trickster to 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; son of the late Thomas and Catherine (nee Downey) Brinkworth; brother of the late Tim Brinkworth; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends and clients. Friends may call Thursday, 2-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd., (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.). Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site) at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of people allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time, we thank you for your patience should you experience a delay. Face Masks are required. Tom was a member of the Erie County Bar Assoc., Trial Lawyers Assoc., NYS Bar Assoc., Buffalo Irish Center and Our Lady of Charity Holy Name Society. He was known by many to be a jack of all trades and a master of one-liners. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the American Heart Association
.
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.