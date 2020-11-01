HEDDEN - Thomas F.

Of Orchard Park, September 7, 2020; loving son of the late Elsie (Schulz) and Harlan Hedden; survived by his family and friends. A private interment was held. Tom was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. In his memory please consider sharing a smile or act of kindness to brighten someone's day. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.