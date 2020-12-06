SHEEHAN - Thomas F.
December 4, 2020, beloved husband of Sharon M. (nee Kamman) Sheehan; devoted father of Kathleen (Quinn) Moosmueller, Stephanie (Dan) Collins, David Sheehan (Bogdana Sokolov) and Laura (Timothy) Mason; loving grandfather of Emma, Kyra and Maia Moosmueller, Kate and Emily Collins, Meaghan and Nicolle Mason; dear brother of Philip (Nancy) Sheehan, Anna (Jan) Kamman, Susan (Ken) Arena and the late Terry and Mary Sheehan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Tom was a retired member of Plumbers Local 22, a long-time member of Klauder Hall Social Club, Town of Tonawanda Irish American Club and the American-Serbian Club. Donations in Tom's memory to Kenmore Mercy Foundation or the American-Serbian Club. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNREAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.