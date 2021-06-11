FARRELL - Thomas A.
Honeoye Falls: died unexpectedly on December 28, 2020. He was born in Tallahassee, Florida, on January 26, 1957. He was the son of James and Jean Edwards Farrell. He was predeceased by his beautiful and loving wife, Barbara Milazzo Farrell, on August 27, 2017 and his brother, Robert Farrell in 2017. He is survived by his brothers Steven Farrell of Harlingen, Texas and Mark Farrell of Sturbridge, MA along with his sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends. Tom was a talented engineer and an accomplished woodworker. He also was an avid photographer of his friends and family and a professional barbecue pit master. He enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks (with big campfires), cooking large, and competing in triathlons over the years. He was a voracious reader, often reading a book a day. His greatest love of all was his loving wife Barbara. He was a devoted and loving husband. Friends and family may gather at his home, 100 Semmel Road in Honeoye Falls on Saturday June 12, 2021 from 1-5 PM to remember his life. To share a condolence, please visit www.mertonkaysfuneralhome.com
