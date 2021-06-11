Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas A. FARRELL
FUNERAL HOME
Merton H Kays Funeral Home, Inc.
59 Monroe Street
Honeoye Falls, NY
FARRELL - Thomas A.
Honeoye Falls: died unexpectedly on December 28, 2020. He was born in Tallahassee, Florida, on January 26, 1957. He was the son of James and Jean Edwards Farrell. He was predeceased by his beautiful and loving wife, Barbara Milazzo Farrell, on August 27, 2017 and his brother, Robert Farrell in 2017. He is survived by his brothers Steven Farrell of Harlingen, Texas and Mark Farrell of Sturbridge, MA along with his sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends. Tom was a talented engineer and an accomplished woodworker. He also was an avid photographer of his friends and family and a professional barbecue pit master. He enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks (with big campfires), cooking large, and competing in triathlons over the years. He was a voracious reader, often reading a book a day. His greatest love of all was his loving wife Barbara. He was a devoted and loving husband. Friends and family may gather at his home, 100 Semmel Road in Honeoye Falls on Saturday June 12, 2021 from 1-5 PM to remember his life. To share a condolence, please visit www.mertonkaysfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
100 Semmel Road, Honeoye Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Merton H Kays Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.