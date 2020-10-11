Menu
Thomas G. CAPELL
CAPELL - Thomas G.
Age 74, of Arcade, NY passed away on October 5, 2020. Husband of the late Judy (Kraffert) Capell; father of Jody (Ronald) Nelligan; cherished grandfather of Brandon, Katie, Shane and Victoria Nelligan; brother of the late Dianne Fisher; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Condolences may be offered online at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
My dad was the greatest man I ever knew. I dont want anyone to forget that please. Love you dad
Jody nelligan
October 11, 2020