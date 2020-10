CAPELL - Thomas G.Age 74, of Arcade, NY passed away on October 5, 2020. Husband of the late Judy (Kraffert) Capell; father of Jody (Ronald) Nelligan; cherished grandfather of Brandon, Katie, Shane and Victoria Nelligan; brother of the late Dianne Fisher; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Condolences may be offered online at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com